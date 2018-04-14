Mississinawa Valley softball team starts strong but falls to Fort Recovery

UNION CITY – The Mississinawa Valley Lady Hawks dropped a 16-7 non-conference softball game on Friday against their neighbor up north, Fort Recovery.

Fort Recovery struck for six runs to start the game, but the Hawks bats were hot as well in the bottom half of the inning, scoring five runs to stay close.

“After the first inning things were looking good for us as we battled back to stay in the game,” Mississinawa Valley coach Ray Lutz said.

“We can hit the ball well as evidenced by our start … but we struggled on the mound today and gave up too many walks. When you give up walks that usually results in runs scored for the other team,” Lutz added.

Fort Recovery scored two runs in the second inning, one in the third and five more in the fifth inning.

The Hawks could only muster two more runs for the game and never really challenged after the first inning.

“There are different things we need to work on defensively, but collectively we really need to shore it up if we want to win games,” Lutz said. “We have enough offense to win games, but we have to get outs on defense.”

Mississinawa was led by Kinsie Blocker who went 4-for-4 and had one RBI. Taydem Elson had three RBIs, and Paxton School, Taylor Collins and Trinity Konwiczka each had hits in the game.

The Lady Hawks fell to 2-6 overall with Friday’s loss.

Mississinawa Valley catcher Bailey Johnson tags a Fort Recovery runner during a softball game on Friday in Union City.