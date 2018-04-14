Tri-Village baseball team defeats Ponitz

NEW MADISON – The Tri-Village baseball team beat Ponitz Career Technology Center 4-3 on Friday.

Tri-Village scored the game’s first four runs with one in the second, two in the third and one in the fifth. Ponitz scored one in the sixth and two in the seventh, but the Patriots held on to win by one.

Jared Buckley made an outstanding running catch with two outs and the bases loaded in the top of the seventh to end the game.

Tri-Village had six hits and two errors while Ponitz had nine hits and one error.

Dylan Finkbine earned his first varsity win for Tri-Village as he pitched six innings, allowing one unearned run on eight hits, two walks and six strikeouts. Camren Munchel pitched one inning in relief, allowing two unearned runs on one hit, one walk and one strikeout to earn the save.

Derek Eyer was 2-for-3 with a run and a RBI for Tri-Village. Cody Eyer was 1-for-2 with a double and two RBIs. Jackson Plush was 1-for-3 with a double and a RBI.