Greenville girls track and field team finishes 2nd at Vandalia Butler Invitational

VANDALIA – Greenville’s girls track and field team finished as the runner-up at the Vandalia Butler Invitational on Saturday.

The Greenville girls scored 101 points in Saturday’s meet to finish behind only Olentangy Liberty, who won the 11-team girls meet with 197.5 points.

The Greenville boys finished sixth out of 14 teams with 38.33 points. Olentangy Liberty also won the boys championship with 170.33 points.

Emma Klosterman won the girls high jump by clearing 5 feet 4 inches while Payton Brandenburg finished fourth by clearing 4 feet 7 inches.

Sierra Cress finished second in the girls discus with a throw of 109 feet 7 inches.

Riley Hunt finished second in the girls pole vault by clearing 11 feet 6 inches while Grace Conway finished fifth by clearing 8 feet.

Greenville’s girls 4×800 meter relay team of Miller, Kelsie Ruble, Isabelle Rammel and Hayley Maher finished third with a time of 12:08.82.

The Lady Wave’s girls 4×100 meter relay team of Isabel Elliot, Riley Hunt, Payton Brandenburg and Hope Byrum finished third with a time of 53.32.

Grace Coakley finished third in the girls 800 meter run in 2:35.11.

Greenville’s girls 4×400 meter relay team of Grace Coakley, Emma Jennings, Lauren Dull and Kyia Richards finished third with a time of 4:30.94.

Emma Klosterman finished third in the girls long jump with a jump of 15 feet 9.5 inches while Payton Brandenburg finished fifth with a jump of 14 feet 9.75 inches.

Ryan Trick finished third in the boys pole vault by clearing 14 feet 6 inches while John Butsch finished sixth by clearing 12 feet.

Foster Cole finished fourth in the boys 110 meter hurdles in a time of 17.46.

The quartet of Abigail Cattell, Emma Jennings, Adeline Haupt and Emma Klosterman finished fourth in the girls 4×200 meter relay with a time of 1:56.28.

Kyia Richards finished fourth in the girls 400 meter dash in a time of 1:07.37.

Isabelle Rammel finished fourth in the girls 3,200 meter run in 12:32.63 while Hayley Maher finished eighth in 13:46.93.

Sierra Cress finished fourth in the girls shot put with a toss of 35 feet 2 inches.

Riley Hunt finished fifth in the girls 100 meter hurdles with a time of 18.17.

Grace Coakley finished fifth in the girls 1,600 meter run in a time of 5:52.10.

The Green Wave’s boys 4×100 meter relay team of Matt Boltin, John Butsch, Josiah Grisez and Alex Hutt finished fifth in 47.23.

Addison Ernst finished fifth in the boys discus with a throw of 120 feet 7 inches.

Hope Byrum finished sixth in the girls 100 meter dash in a time of 14.04.

Andrew Kocher finished sixth in the boys 1,600 meter run with a time of 4:55.81.

Greenville’s boys 4×800 meter relay team of Andrew Kocher, Caleb Browder, Matt Karns and Ethan Emrick finished seventh in 9:27.42.

The quartet of Matt Boltin, Alex Hutt, Logan Sibery and Josiah Grisez finished seventh in the boys 4×200 meter relay in 1:45.76.

Riley Emerick finished seventh in the boys 3,200 meter run with a time of 10:56.62.

Foster Cole finished seventh in the boys long jump with a jump of 18 feet 9.75 inches.

Larisa Schmitmeyer finished eighth in the girls 300 meter hurdles in a time of 56.58.

Andrew Kocher finished eighth in the boys 800 meter run with a time of 2:15.43.

Alex Hutt finished eighth in the boys 200 meter dash in a time of 24.62.

Greenville’s team of Ryan Dull, Josh Schrock, Watson and Thomas finished eighth in the boys 4×400 meter relay in 4:08.92.

Foster Cole tied for eighth in the boys high jump by clearing 5 feet 3 inches.

Noah VanHorn finished eighth in the boys shot put with a toss of 39 feet 11.5 inches.

For complete results from the Vandalia Butler Invitational, visit finishtiming.com.

The Greenville girls track and field team finished as the runner-up at the Vandalia Butler Invitational on Saturday.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

