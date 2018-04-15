Greenville boys tennis team sweeps West Carrollton

WEST CARROLLTON — The Greenville boys tennis team swept West Carrollton 5-0 on Friday.

At first singles Greenville’s Branson Leigeber swept Derek Hwang 6-0, 6-0. In the second singles match the Green Wave’s Landon Muhlenkamp swept Ethan Glasgow 6-0, 6-0. Greenville’s Victor Livesay won by default at third singles.

In the first doubles match Greenville’s Aaron Lobenstein and Max Onkst swept Alan Tenorio and Trevor Albrycht 6-0, 6-0. In second doubles the Wave’s Josh Galloway and Bryan Day swept Brenna Fine and Gabriela Areliano 6-0, 6-0.

Greenville improved to 7-1 overall and 4-0 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference with the win while West Carrollton fell to 1-5 overall and 1-4 in the GWOC.