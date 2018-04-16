Tri-Village softball team beats Middletown Christian for its 1st win

NEW MADISON – The Tri-Village softball team run ruled Middletown Christian 16-1 in five innings on Friday for its first win of the 2018 season.

Tri-Village scored the first 16 runs of the game with nine in the first inning, five in the second and two in the third. Middletown Christian scored its lone run in the top of the fifth.

Tri-Village had seven hits and two errors while Middletown Christian had one hit and two errors.

Hala Faulkner pitched three scoreless innings, allowing no hits, one walk and one hit batter while striking out three. Loraligh Waters pitched two innings and allowed one run on one hits, two walks and two strikeouts.

Kelsie Wehr was 2-for-4 with a double, a stolen base, a run and two RBIs. Peyton Bietry was 1-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs. Madi Foreman was 1-for-3 with a stolen base, a run and two RBIs. Faulkner was 1-for-1 with two walks and scored two runs. Breeann Lipps was 1-for-1 with a walk and scored a run. Breanna Locke was 1-for-2 with two walks, stole a base and scored three runs.

Logan Brooks walked twice, scored a run and drove in two runs. Kloey Murphey walked twice, scored two runs and drove in a run. Jadyn Sharp walked twice and scored three runs. Bree Wilson walked once and drove in a run. Rachel Crist drove in a run.

Tri-Village improved to 1-4 with Friday’s win.