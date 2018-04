Darke County teams announce cancellations, rescheduled sporting events

DARKE COUNTY – Darke County teams have announced several cancellations and rescheduled sporting events for this week.

The Tri-Village at Ansonia varsity baseball game is canceled tonight.

The Bradford versus Riverside varsity softball game is canceled tonight.

Franklin Monroe’s varsity softball game against National Trail is postponed until 5 p.m. April 30.

Greenville’s home varsity baseball and softball games against Tippecanoe have been postponed until 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Greenville’s home boys tennis match against Celina is canceled tonight.

The Versailles at Tri-Village varsity softball game is canceled tonight.

The Arcanum at Franklin Monroe track and field meet has been moved up from Thursday to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.