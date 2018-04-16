Bradford, Greenville softball teams ranked in OHSFSCA state poll

COLUMBUS – The Bradford and Greenville softball teams are ranked in the top 10 in the state in the first Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association state poll of the 2018 season.

Bradford is ranked third in the Division IV state rankings behind first place Parkway and second place Jeromesville Hillsdale. The Railroaders were one of five teams in Division IV to earn a first-place vote.

Greenville is tied with Granville for sixth place in the Division II state rankings behind first place LeGrange Keystone, second place Oak Harbor, third place Mansfield Madison, fourth place Clinton Massie and fifth place Kenton Ridge. Greenville is one of six teams in Division II to receive a first-place vote. The Lady Wave have been ranked in 84 of the last 85 state polls.

Other teams with Darke County connections ranked in the poll include Greater Western Ohio Conference member Lebanon being ranked No. 1 in Division I, Midwest Athletic Conference member Parkway being ranked No. 1 in Division IV and MAC member Minster being ranked No. 10 in Division IV.

OHSFSCA state rankings

Division I

Rank School First place votes Total points

1. Lebanon 7 121

2. Perrysbrg 0 81

3. Elyria 5 79

4. Mason 0 76

5. Central Crossing 0 75

6. Louisville 1 53

6. Marysville 0 47

8. Walsh Jesuit 0 44

9. Holland Springfield 0 31

10. Notre Dame Academy 0 24

Division II

Rank School First place votes Total points

1. LeGrange Keystone 4 80

2. Oak Harbor 3 76

3. Mansfield Madison 0 59

4. Clinton Massie 2 56

5. Kenton Ridge 1 54

6. Greenville 1 49

6. Granville 0 49

8. Jonathan Alder 0 37

9. Archbishop Hoban 0 18

9. Highland 0 18

10. Springfield Northwest 0 14

Division III

Rank School First place votes Total points

1. Warren Champion 6 78

2. Wheelersburg 2 70

3. North Union 1 61

4. Westfall 0 46

5. Cardington Lincoln 0 43

6. Sherwood Fairview 0 33

7. Fairfield Local 0 27

8. Wellington 0 24

9. Sandy Valley 0 17

10. Canfield South Range 0 15

Division IV

Rank School First place votes Total points

1. Rockford Parkway 2 83

2. Jeromesville Hillsdale 6 78

3. Bradford 1 55

4. Portsmouth Clay 1 52

5. Strasburg Franklin 1 43

6. Berne Union 0 39

7. New Riegel 0 27

8. Vienna Mathews 0 26

9. Carey 0 24

10. Minister 0 21

Bradford’s Chelsea Gill hits a pitch during a softball game against Versailles on Friday in Bradford. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/04/web1_Chelsea-Gill-WEB.jpg Bradford’s Chelsea Gill hits a pitch during a softball game against Versailles on Friday in Bradford. Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate

