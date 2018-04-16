Bradford’s Maia Stump commits to Indiana University East track and field team

BRADFORD – Bradford senior Maia Stump committed to the Indiana University East track and field team on Monday afternoon at Bradford High School.

Stump, the daughter of Don and Angie Stump, said she felt really comfortable with the IU East campus and the Red Wolves’ track and field program.

“It’s really nice, and I’m just really glad that I got this opportunity,” she said. “The campus size was like perfect, and the atmosphere seemed really nice and everything.”

At IU East, Stump plans to major in biology. She then plans to continue her studies and become a pediatrician.

The Bradford senior isn’t sure which events she’ll compete in during college, but long jump likely will be among her specialties. Last year at the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division III regional track and field meet at Troy, Stump set a school record by jumping 16 feet 7.5 inches.

Stump’s natural talent is one of her greatest assets, Bradford track and field coach Brian Schwieterman said.

“I think she’s going to do well,” Schwieterman said of Stump transitioning to college. “I think that it’s definitely going to be a jump that she’s going to have to get used to so that first year if she can kind of keep her head and move forward with it. I think that she’s getting used to being a freshman again and knowing that she’s not the top of the line and then work to get back to that top level. I think she’s going to be really successful there.”

Along with being strong in the long jump, Stump also has been one of Bradford’s top sprinters, and she hopes to break the school’s 100 meter dash record by the end of her senior year.

Stump has been a crucial part of Bradford building its track and field program the past four years, Schwieterman said.

“I think it’s a great thing for not only Maia but the Bradford track program,” Schwieterman said of Stump’s college commitment. “We’ve been able to build something with kind of her being the head of it for the girls over the past four years. We’ve been able to build numbers, and Maia leading the way there has really helped. So to just have that message to the younger kids knowing that if you put four years of work in it’s possible to go to the next level and maybe even get scholarship money out of it.”

In IU East, Stump is joining a program that competes in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics. The Red Wolves are a member of the River States Conference along with Brescia University, Carlow University, Ohio Christian University, Point Park University, the University of Rio Grande and the West Virginia University Institute of Technology.

“I’m really excited to become a part of it because they’ve been pretty successful the past few years,” Stump said of committing to IU East.

Bradford senior Maia Stump committed to the Indiana University East track and field team on Monday afternoon. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/04/web1_Maia-Stump-WEB.jpg Bradford senior Maia Stump committed to the Indiana University East track and field team on Monday afternoon. Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.