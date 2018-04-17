Darke County teams announce more schedule changes

DARKE COUNTY – Darke County schools have announced schedule changes, including several games that have been canceled tonight because of the weather.

The Ansonia at Fairlawn varsity baseball game has been canceled tonight.

The Arcanum at Franklin Monroe track and field meet has been canceled tonight.

The Arcanum at Tri-Village varsity baseball and softball games have been canceled tonight.

The Bradford at Newton varsity baseball and softball games have been canceled tonight.

The Franklin Monroe at Mississinawa Valley varsity baseball game scheduled for tonight has been postponed until noon Saturday.

The Franklin Monroe at Mississinawa Valley varsity softball game scheduled for tonight has been postponed until 5 p.m. Monday.

Versailles’ high school track and field meet at Anna has been canceled tonight.

Versailles has added a varsity baseball game against Fort Loramie on April 30.

The Arcanum versus Franklin Monroe varsity baseball game at Fifth Third Field in Dayton is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. May 4.

Franklin Monroe has canceled its varsity baseball game at Dixie on May 4.