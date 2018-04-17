Versailles track and field teams finish 2nd at Minster Memorial Invitational

MINSTER – Versailles’ boys and girls track and field teams finished as the runner-up at the Minster Memorial Invitational on Saturday.

Minster won the girls portion of the 16-team meet with 124 points while Versailles finished second with 81 points. Bradford’s girls finished 16th with one point.

Fort Loramie finished atop the 14-team boys standings with 97.5 points while Versailles finished second with 97 points, just 0.5 behind Loramie. Bradford’s boys finished 12th with 17 points.

Versailles’ Josh Steinbrunner won the boys 110 meter hurdles in a time of 15.52.

Versailles won the girls 4×200 meter relay with a time of 1:51.61.

Versailles’ Ellen Peters won the girls 300 meter hurdles in a time of 48.74.

Versailles’ Josh Steinbrunner won the boys 300 meter hurdles in 42.35 while Bradford’s Hayden Dickerson finished eighth in 49.20.

Versailles’ Josh Steinbrunner won the boys high jump by clearing 5 feet 10 inches, and Bradford’s Kyle Mills finished fourth by clearing 5 feet 8 inches.

Versailles’ Luke Shellhaas won the boys pole vault by clearing 11 feet, and Versailles’ Cole Luthman finished sixth by clearing 9 feet.

Versailles’ Lucy Prakel finished second in the girls 100 meter dash with a time of 13.34 while Versailles’ Ali Moran finished seventh in 13.94.

Versailles’ Kyle Jones finished second in the boys 100 meter dash in 11.89.

Versailles’ Ava Moran finished second in the girls 200 meter dash in a time of 27.20.

Versailles finished second in the girls 4×400 meter relay with a time of 4:18.15.

Versailles finished second in the boys 4×400 meter relay in a time of 3:42.28 while Bradford finished sixth in 3:46.92.

Versailles’ AJ Ahrens finished second in the boys shot put with a toss of 47 feet 2 inches.

Versailles’ Brooks Blakeley finished third in the boys 1,600 meter run in a time of 4:39.13 while Bradford’s Johnny Fike finished seventh in 5:02.92.

Versailles’ Kenia McEldowney finished third in the girls 800 meter run in 2:31.45, and Versailles’ Megan Rismiller finished sixth in 2:38.52.

Versailles’ Brooks Blakeley finished third in the boys 800 meter run with a time of 2:05.30.

Bradford’s Jacob McQuinn finished third in the boys discus throw with a throw of 143 feet 10 inches, and Versailles’ Nathan Nelson finished seventh with a throw of 126 feet 8 inches.

Versailles’ Cassie Peters finished third in the girls long jump with a jump of 15 feet 8.25 inches, and Bradford’s Mercedes Smith finished eighth with a jump of 14 feet 11.5 inches.

Versailles’ Kyle Jones finished third in the boys long jump as he jumped 18 feet 11 inches.

Versailles’ Jaden Prenger finished fourth in the girls 100 meter hurdles in 17.44 while Versailles’ Dana Rose finished sixth in 17.71.

Versailles’ Mitchel Huelskamp finished fourth in the boys 200 meter dash with a time of 24.79.

Versailles’ Megan Rismiller finished fifth in the girls 1,600 meter run with a time of 5:44.81.

Versailles finished fifth in the girls 4×100 meter relay in a time of 55.40.

Versailles finished fifth in the boys 4×100 meter relay with a time of 47.27.

Versailles finished seventh in the girls 4×800 meter relay with a time of 11:01.71.

Versailles finished eighth in the boys 4×200 meter relay in a time of 1:42.47.

Versailles’ Liz Watren finished eighth in the girls 400 meter dash with a time of 1:08.71.

For complete results from the Minster Memorial Invitational, visit http://www.baumspage.com/track/minster/memoria/2018/minster%20memorial%20results%202018.htm.

By Kyle Shaner

