Greenville boys tennis team suffers 1st GWOC loss to Troy

GREENVILLE – The Greenville boys tennis team suffered its first Greater Western Ohio Conference loss of the season on Tuesday, falling 5-0 to Troy.

In first singles Shane Essick beat Greenville’s Branson Leigeber 6-1, 6-1. In second singles Elijah Sadler beat the Green Wave’s Landon Muhlenkamp 6-1, 6-0. In the third singles match Andrew Magoto beat the Wave’s Duda Wollmeister 6-3, 6-3.

In the first doubles match Jackson Goodall and Nathan Kleptz beat Greenville’s Aaron Lobenstein and Max Onkst 6-2, 6-1. In second doubles Anopopp Patel and John Wherkamp beat the Wave’s Josh Galloway and Bryan Day 6-1, 6-1.

Greenville fell to 7-2 overall and 4-1 in the GWOC with the loss while Troy improved to 9-1 overall and 6-0 in the GWOC.

Troy also beat Greenville 4-1 in junior varsity action. Pablo Badell and Zach Miller won in doubles for Greenville’s junior varsity team.