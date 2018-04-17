Greenville baseball team loses at Tippecanoe

TIPP CITY – Greenville lost 2-0 to Tippecanoe in a Greater Western Ohio Conference baseball game on Tuesday.

After five scoreless innings, Tippecanoe scored one run in the fifth inning and one in the sixth while keeping Greenville off the scoreboard.

Tippecanoe out-hit Greenville seven to two on Tuesday. Neither team committed an error.

Karsyn Fender was 1-for-2 for Greenville and was hit by a pitch. Marcus Wood also went 1-for-2. Reed Hanes drew a walk.

Owen Paulus pitched the complete game for Greenville, allowing two runs on seven hits, one walk and six strikeouts.

Greenville fell to 4-6 overall and 3-5 in the GWOC with Tuesday’s loss.