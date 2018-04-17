Versailles softball team wins at Fort Recovery

FORT RECOVERY – Versailles beat Fort Recovery 10-6 in a Midwest Athletic Conference softball game on Tuesday.

Versailles took a 1-0 lead in the top half of the first inning, but Fort Recovery scored three runs in the bottom half of the inning to lead 3-1. Versailles regained the lead with four runs in the top of the second then Fort Recovery scored one in the bottom half of the frame to make it 5-4. Versailles added one run in the third inning and four in the sixth while Fort Recovery scored the game’s final two runs in the bottom of the seventh.

Versailles had 13 hits and one error. Fort Recovery had nine hits and three errors.

Kate Stammen went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a walk and two RBIs. Hailey McEldowney was 3-for-5 with a double and two runs. Faith Huddle was 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run. Anna Gehret was 2-for-4 with a run and two RBIs.

Kami McEldowney went 1-for-3 with two walks, a stolen base and a run. Cori Lawrence was 1-for-4 with two RBIs. Caitlin McEldowney was 1-for-4 with a stolen base, a RBI and a run. Mallory George drove in a run and scored a run. Makenzie Knore scored two runs. Hannah Barga stole a base and scored a run.

Lawrence pitched the complete game, allowing five earned runs and one unearned run on nine hits, one walk, two hit batters and four strikeouts.