Versailles grad earns Lauren Heitkamp all-conference honors

RICHMOND, Ind. – Versailles native and Indiana University East freshman Lauren Heitkamp earned second-team all-conference honors at the River States Conference women’s golf tournament, which concluded Tuesday in Union, Kentucky.

Heitkamp finished eighth in the conference tournament with a 36-hole score of 174 in winter-like conditions at Lassing Pointe Golf Course. Heitkamp shot 82 in the final round to tie for the low score of the day.

Heitkamp’s performance helped IU East finish second in the team standings, the best team finish in the Red Wolves’ program history.