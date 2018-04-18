Ansonia baseball team defeats Twin Valley South

ANSONIA – The Ansonia baseball team earned its first win of the season on Wednesday as the Tigers beat Twin Valley South 8-5 in a Cross County Conference game.

Twin Valley South took a 2-0 lead in the top half of the first inning, but Ansonia scored three runs in the bottom half of the inning to lead 3-2. The Panthers tied the game in the top of the third then the Tigers scored five runs in the bottom of the fourth to lead 8-3. South added a run in both the fifth and seventh innings for the 8-5 final score.

Ansonia had 16 hits and one error on Wednesday while Twin Valley South had 12 hits and no errors.

Tyler Neal was 3-for-4 with two doubles, a run and four RBIs for Ansonia. Ethan Fischer was 3-for-4 with a double, a RBI and two runs. Reece Stammen went 2-for-3 with a double, a stolen base and a run. Caleb Jones went 2-for-3 and drove in a run. Jarvis Thwaits was 2-for-3 and stole a base.

Jacob Longenecker was 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and two runs. Taylor Brewer was 1-for-3 with a double, a RBI and a run. Devyn Sink was 1-for-3 and scored a run. Ry Fortkamp was 1-for-4 with a RBI.

Fortkamp pitched the complete game for Ansonia, allowing five earned runs on 12 hits, no walks and one strikeout.

Ansonia improved to 1-9 with Wednesday’s win.