Mississinawa Valley softball team loses to Miami East

UNION CITY – The Mississinawa Valley softball team lost 10-8 to Miami East in a Cross County Conference game on Wednesday.

Miami East scored the game’s first run, but Mississinawa Valley responded with four runs in the bottom half of the first inning to lead 4-1. After Miami East cut the MV lead to 4-3 in the second inning, MV scored one run in the third to lead 5-3.

East scored one run in the fourth, but Mississinawa Valley scored two in the bottom half of the inning to lead 7-4. East then scored one run in the fifth inning, four in the sixth and one in the seventh to take a 10-7 lead. MV scored the game’s final run in the bottom of the seventh.

Mississinawa Valley had 12 hits and two errors while Miami East had 14 hits and no errors.

Paxton Scholl was 3-for-4 with a home run, two stolen bases, two runs and two RBIs. Taydem Elson went 2-for-4 with a home run, a run and a RBI. Makayla Coning was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Taylor Collins was 1-for-2 with a double, two walks, a stolen base and two runs.

Bailey Emrick went 1-for-3 and scored a run. Kinsie Blocher was 1-for-4 with a stolen base, a run and two RBIs. Bailey Johnson went 1-for-4 with two stolen bases and scored a run. Jolie Elson was 1-for-4 and stole a base. Ellie Reichard drew a walk.

Scholl was charged with the loss as she pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing eight earned runs and one unearned run on 11 hits, four walks and four strikeouts. Collins pitched 1 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run on three hits and one walk.