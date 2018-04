ANSONIA – Ansonia run ruled Twin Valley South in five innings of Cross County Conference softball on Wednesday.

Trinity Henderson pitched the complete game shutout for Ansonia, allowing four hits and striking out eight batters.

Henderson also led Ansonia at the plate as she went 4-for-4 with a triple and scored three runs. Kassy Wentworth was 3-for-3 and scored two runs. Lexi Shinn was 2-for-4 and scored three runs.