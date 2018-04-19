Tri-Village baseball team beats Bethel in 8 innings

BRANDT – Tri-Village beat Bethel 11-10 in eight innings of Cross County Conference baseball on Wednesday.

Tri-Village led 2-0 in the third inning then Bethel tied the game in the fourth. Tri-Village regained the lead with one run in the fifth inning and two in the sixth, but Bethel scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth to lead 7-5.

The Patriots tied the game with two runs in the seventh inning. Christian Ricker got a two-out single to score Gage Hileman and send the game into extra innings.

Tri-Village scored four runs in the top of the eighth with a sacrifice fly by Jackson Plush, a two-run double by Camren Munchel and Munchel stealing home.

Bethel scored three runs in the bottom half of the inning, but Tri-Village held on to win by one run as Christian Ricker got the final out on a strikeout with the tying run at third base.

Tri-Village had 11 hits and four errors on Wednesday while Bethel had seven hits and three errors.

Munchel went 2-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs. Plus was 2-for-2 with a walk and a RBI. Ricker was 3-for-5 with a RBI.

Trey Frech pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run and six unearned runs on four hits, six walks and two strikeouts. Ricker pitched 2 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run and two unearned runs on three hits, two walks and five strikeouts.

Tri-Village improved to 3-4 overall and 2-2 in the CCC with Wednesday’s win.