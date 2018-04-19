Tri-Village softball team defeats Bethel in 9 innings

BRANDT – The Tri-Village softball team beat Bethel 7-6 in a nine-inning Cross County Conference game on Wednesday.

Bethel took a 3-0 lead in the first inning then Tri-Village scored a run in both the second and third innings to trail 3-2. Bethel added two runs in the bottom of the third, but Tri-Village scored three runs in the fourth to tie the game at 6-6. Both teams scored a run in the eighth inning then Tri-Village scored the game-winning run in the top of the ninth.

Tri-Village had 10 hits and three errors while Bethel had nine hits and six errors.

Breeann Lipps was 2-for-3 with two walks and two RBIs for Tri-Village. Hala Faulkner was 2-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs. Kloey Murphey was 2-for-6 with a RBI and a run. Shelby Bennett was 2-for-5.

Jadyn Sharp was 1-for-3 with two walks. Peyton Bietry was 1-for-5 and drove in a run. Madi Foreman walked twice, stole a base and scored two runs. Autaum Moore and Bree Wilson both scored a run.

Bennett pitched the complete game for Tri-Village, allowing three earned runs on three unearned runs on nine hits, nine walks, one hit batter and one strikeout.

Tri-Village improved to 2-4 overall and 1-3 in the conference with the win.