Mississinawa Valley baseball team loses to Miami East

UNION CITY – Mississinawa Valley lost 5-3 to Miami East in a Cross County Conference baseball game on Wednesday.

Both teams scored one run in the third inning then Mississinawa Valley took a 3-2 lead in the fourth. Miami East retook the lead with two runs in the top half of the fifth inning then scored the game’s final run in the seventh.

Mississinawa Valley had seven hits and three errors while Miami East had five hits and two errors.

Zac Longfellow was 2-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and a run for MV. Max Dirmeyer went 1-for-3 with a double, a RBI and a run.

Cody Dirksen was 1-for-3 with a RBI. Ethan Dirksen was 1-for-3 and scored a run. Kyler Guillozet went 1-for-2 and stole a base. Matthew Slob was 1-for-3. Ethan Bowman was hit by a pitch, stole a base and drove in a run.

Trent Collins pitched the complete game, allowing three earned runs and two unearned runs on five hits, three walks and seven strikeouts.