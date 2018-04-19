Greenville boys tennis team loses at Lehman Catholic

SIDNEY – The Greenville boys tennis team lost 3-2 to Lehman Catholic on Wednesday.

Greenville’s Duda Wollmeister beat Michael Wesner 6-1, 6-1 in third singles. The Green Wave’s Josh Galloway and Bryan Day beat Sean Toner and Cole Kremer 4-6, 6-1, 6-3 in second doubles.

In first doubles Sam Ritze and Danny Lins beat Greenville’s Aaron Lobenstein and Max Onkst 6-3, 6-1.

In first singles Griffin West beat Greenville’s Branson Leigeber 6-1, 7-5. In the second singles match Ryan Goettemoeller beat the Green Wave’s Landon Muhlenkamp 6-2, 6-0

Greenville fell to 7-3 overall with the loss while Lehman improved to 6-3 overall.

In extra junior varsity matches, Pablo Badell and Enric Sanchez plus Tristan McDaniel and Eric Price won in doubles for Greenville.