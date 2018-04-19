Tri-Village baseball team defeats Bradford

NEW MADISON – Tri-Village beat Bradford 9-3 in a Cross County Conference baseball game on Thursday.

Bradford scored all of its runs in the top half of the first inning then Tri-Village scored nine unanswered runs, beginning with one in the bottom of the first. The Patriots took the lead with four runs in the second inning then scored their final four runs in the fifth.

Tri-Village had 10 hits and one error while Bradford had three hits and four errors.

Tri-Village’s Camren Munchel was 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored two runs. Jared Buckley was 2-for-4 with a RBI and a run. Jackson Plush was 2-for-4 and scored a run. Derek Eyer was 1-for-4, drove in two runs and scored a run. Gage Hileman was 1-for-3 with a walk, a RBI and two runs. Christian Ricker was 1-for-3 with a walk, two stolen bases and a RBI. Mason Sullenbarger was 1-for-2 with a walk and a run.

Bradford’s Wyatt Spangler was 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run. Andy Branson was 1-for-3, stole a base and scored a run. Fischer Spencer was 1-for-2. Parker Smith walked, stole a base and scored a run.

Dylan Finkbine pitched the complete game for Tri-Village, allowing two earned runs and one unearned run on three hits, one walk, two hit batters and eight strikeouts.

Spencer pitched 4 1/3 innings for Bradford, allowing two earned runs and five unearned runs on seven hits, three walks, one hit batter and four strikeouts. Smith pitched 2/3 of an innings, allowing two unearned runs on two hits, no walks and two strikeouts. Larkin Painter pitched one scoreless inning, allowing one hit and one walk.