Greenville baseball team loses at Wayne

HUBER HEIGHTS – Wayne scored seven unanswered runs to beat the Greenville baseball team 11-5 on Thursday.

Greenville led 1-0 in the top of the first, but Wayne scored two runs in the bottom half of the inning to take the lead. Greenville regained the lead with three runs in the top of the second then Wayne tied the game with two runs in the bottom half of the frame.

Greenville took the lead once more with a run in the third inning, but Wayne then scored seven unanswered runs with one in the fourth, one in the fifth and five in the sixth.

Wayne out-hit Greenville 11 to 10. Both teams committed two errors.

Landon Eldridge was 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, a stolen base, a RBI and two runs. Tony Sells was 2-for-3 with a walk, a RBI and a run. Tyler Beyke went 2-for-4 and scored a run.

Kyle Mills was 1-for-3, walked, stole a base, scored a run and drove in a run. Karsyn Fender was 1-for-3, was hit by a pitch and drove in a run. Alec Fletcher was 1-for-3. Ethan Saylor was 1-for-4.

Beyke was charged with the loss as he allowed two earned runs and five unearned runs on seven hits, five walks, a hit batter and six strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings. Colton Zumbrun pitched 1 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs and one unearned run on four hits, one walk and two hit batters.