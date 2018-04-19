Versailles softball team loses to Minster

VERSAILLES – Versailles lost 12-4 to Minster in a Midwest Athletic Conference softball game on Thursday.

Minster scored the game’s first 11 runs with three in the first inning, three in the second, two in the fourth and three in the fifth. Versailles scored all four of its runs in the bottom of the fifth then Minster scored the game’s final run in the sixth inning.

Versailles had seven hits and four errors while Minster had 13 hits and one error.

Cori Lawrence was 2-for-3 with a RBI. Hailey McEldowney was 2-for-4 with a double and scored a run. Kami McEldowney went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, a RBI and a run. Caitlin McEldowney was 1-for-3 with a double and a walk. Kate Stammen was 1-for-3 with a walk and a RBI. Faith Huddle also had a RBI. Mallory George and Anna Gehret both walked and scored a run.

Lawrence pitched the complete game, allowing eight earned runs and four unearned runs on 13 hits, six walks, three hit batters and two strikeouts.