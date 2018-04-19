Versailles baseball team loses 2-1 to Minster

MINSTER – Keaton McEldowney threw a one-hitter on Thursday, but it wasn’t enough as Versailles lost 2-1 to Minster in a Midwest Athletic Conference baseball game.

Minster scored both of its runs in the first inning while Versailles’ lone run came in the top of the third.

Versailles and Minster both had one hit. Versailles committed four errors while Minster had three.

Versailles’ lone hit came from Andrew DeMange. Kurtis Rutschilling drove in Noah Grisez for the Tigers’ only run.

McEldowney pitched the complete six innings, allowing two unearned runs on one hit, two walks and five strikeouts.