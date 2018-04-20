Bradford softball team defeats Tri-Village

NEW MADISON – Bradford beat Tri-Village 7-1 in a Cross County Conference softball game on Thursday.

Bradford scored the game’s first five runs with four in the first inning and one in the third. Tri-Village scored its lone run in the bottom of the fourth then Tri-Village added two insurance runs in the seventh.

Bradford had seven hits and no errors in the game while Tri-Village had two hits and three errors.

Tri-Village’s Kloey Murphey was 1-for-3 and scored a run. Breanna Locke was 1-for-3.

Shelby Bennett pitched the complete game for Tri-Village, allowing three earned runs and four unearned runs on seven hits, six walks and two strikeouts.