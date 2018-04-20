Greenville boys tennis team knocks off Vandalia-Butler

VANDALIA – The Greenville boys tennis team plus one very talented girl upended a conference leader in Vandalia-Butler 3-2 at the newly renovated courts at Helke Park Thursday afternoon.

The 15 spectators saw the Green Wave flowing like a tidal wave in dispatching the 5-2 Aviators with the deciding match at second doubles lasting more than two hours. Sophomore Josh Galloway and junior Bryan Day saved the day for the young Wave with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 win over seniors Jones Kanak and Brandan Shanahan from Vandalia.

The win improved Greenville to 8-3 overall and 5-1 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference. Vandalia-Butler fell to 5-3 overall and now is no longer undefeated in the division at 4-1.

First singles showed sophomore Branson Leigeber running into a buzz saw in fellow sophomore Brandon Kreger. Kreger came up with shot after shot in dispatching the ever-hustling Leigeber 6-0, 6-0 to give the Aviators a quick 1-0 lead to put them in high gear.

Greenville’s second singles player, freshman Landon Muhlenkamp, tried to put things into second gear against senior Troy Luken of Butler. However, he was dispatched 6-4, 6-1 to give the Aviators more fuel for a victory with a 2-0 advantage in matches.

At third singles Brazilian foreign exchange student Duda Wollmeister did everything right in dumping senior Riley Dunnaway of Butler 6-2 6-1. The Greenville senior dominated from the baseline and battled at the net to put away Dunnaway and give Greenville coach Dennis Kiser his first win of the dual match on Helke’s six courts.

The doubles squads had to double down and pull off a complete sweep of their matches in order to ensure a Greenville victory at Helke Park.

First up was the senior duo of Max Onkst and Aaron Lobenstein who used some well-placed lobs in dismantling fellow seniors Ross Fike and Leland Shapik 6-2, 6-1. The duo picked the right spots to come to the net and switch in the backcourt to even things up at 2-2.

The second doubles match had it all with several breaks of serves and down the alley shots that had both sides applauding. Galloway and Day put the Aviators’ fuel tank on empty with a much more consistent third set for the third win.

The Greenville junior varsity squad of veteran coach Matt Haupt had five players aiding in victory over the purple-clad Aviators.

Playing singles in pro set scoring was Milan Denlinger, who beat his opponent 8-2.

The doubles tandem of Pablo Badell and Eric Price had the right shots that had some of the varsity players coming on down to watch their well-played match in winning 8-2.

The doubles pair of Zach Miller and Enric Sanchez followed suit with an identical 8-2 victory with a wide array of shots.

“This was supposed to be a rebuilding year with only a couple seniors on the team, but each match someone different steps up for us. Tonight it was second doubles as they came through in the clutch with a strong third set in order for us to get the win I would also like to mention Duda, who dominated her opponent by playing so well in the windy conditions Adjusting to the weather conditions in Ohio are so much different for her than in her native country of Brazil,” Coach Kiser said.

