Greenville boys tennis team loses at Eaton

EATON — The Greenville boys tennis team lost 4-1 in a match at Eaton on Friday.

Greenville’s lone win of the match came at third singles where Duda Wollmeister beat Steven Perry 6-0, 6-1.

In first singles Breven Perry beat Greenville’s Branson Leigeber 6-2, 6-4. In the second singles match Andrew Collins beat the Green Wave’s Landon Muhlenkamp 6-1, 6-1.

In the first doubles match Branson Ball and Aaron Tolliver beat Greenville’s Aaron Lobenstein and Max Onkst 6-3, 6-1. In second doubles John Altom and Seth Bristow beat the Green Wave’s Josh Galloway and Bryan Day 6-3, 6-4.

Greenville fell to 8-4 with the loss while Eaton improved to 7-4.

Greenville’s junior varsity team defeated Eaton 4-1. Enric Sanchez and Jiahao Zhang won in singles while the doubles teams of Pablo Badell and Eric Price and Zach Miller and Tristan McDaniel also won. Jayce Lovett won in an extra singles match.