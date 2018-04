PLEASANT HILL — The Arcanum softball team beat host Newton 8-2 in the Pitch for the Cure & Strike Out Cancer Classic on Friday.

Arcanum’s Macy Skelton struck out four batters in the win.

Elle Siculan had four hits for the Trojans. Gracie Garno, Kaylee Wilcox, Elliana Sloan and Lauren Lumpkin had two hits each.