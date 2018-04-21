Greenville baseball team beats West Carrollton

GREENVILLE – Kyle Mills threw a two-hitter as the Greenville baseball team beat West Carrollton 2-0 on Friday.

Greenville, which scored the game’s only two runs in the fifth inning, had six hits while West Carrollton had two. Neither team committed an error.

Mills pitched a complete game shutout, allowing just two hits and one walk while striking out six.

Karsyn Fender went 2-for-3 and stole a base for Greenville. Marcus Wood was 1-for-2 with a stolen base and two RBIs. Alec Fletcher was 1-for-2 and scored a run. Reed Hanes was 1-for-3, stole a base and scored a run. Mills was 1-for-3 and stole two bases.