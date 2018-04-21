Versailles softball team loses to Anna

VERSAILLES – The Versailles softball team lost 14-9 to Anna on Friday.

Anna scored three runs in the first inning and one in the second while Versailles scored one in the first and three in the second to leave the score knotted at 4-4 through two innings. Versailles then took its first lead of the game in the third inning, 6-5.

Anna regained the lead with six runs in the fourth and two in the fifth. Versailles scored one run in the bottom of the fifth to cut its deficit to 13-7. Anna scored one run in the seventh, and Versailles added two to bring the final tally to 14-9.

Versailles had 14 hits and three errors on Friday while Anna had 13 hits and three errors.

Hailey McEldowney was 4-for-5 with five RBIs for Versailles. Mallory George was 3-for-5 with two RBIs. Kate Stammen was 2-for-5 with a double, a RBI and two runs. Makenzie Knore was 2-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run.

Caitlin McEldowney was 1-for-3 with two walks, three stolen bases, a RBI and three runs. Anna Gehret went 1-for-4, stole a base and scored a run. Cori Lawrence was 1-for-2 and walked once. Lauren Monnin stole a base and scored two runs.

Lawrence pitched four innings, allowing 10 earned runs and one unearned run on nine hits, five walks and three strikeouts. Monnin pitched three innings, allowing one earned run and two unearned runs on four hits, one walk and four strikeouts.