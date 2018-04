SPRINGFIELD – The Arcanum softball team split a doubleheader at Springfield Shawnee on Saturday.

Arcanum won the first game of the day 5-3. Elle Siculan had three strikeouts and earned the win. Sydney Artz had three hits for the Trojans while Macey Hartman had two.

Arcanum lost the second game 3-2. Macy Skelton was the losing pitcher in the second game.