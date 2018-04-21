Versailles softball team defeats Houston, Sidney

SIDNEY – The Versailles softball team traveled to Sidney on Saturday and left with wins against Houston and Sidney.

Versailles run ruled Houston 10-0 in six innings in the opening game. The Tigers scored one run in the third inning then three each in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.

Versailles had 12 hits and no errors while Houston had three hits and five errors.

Caitlin McEldowney was 2-for-4 with a stolen base, two runs and two RBIs. Kate Stammen was 2-for-4 with a double, a RBI and a run. Makenzie Knore was 2-for-4 and scored two runs. Kami McEldowney was 1-for-4 with a triple, a walk, two stolen bases, a run and two RBIs.

Lauren Monnin was 1-for-4 with a double, a RBI and two runs. Hailey McEldowney was 1-for-3 with a triple, a walk and a RBI. Mallory George was 1-for-3 with a RBI. Faith Huddle was 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run. Anna Gehret was 1-for-4 with a RBI. Rachel Lyons scored a run.

Monnin pitched the complete game shutout, allowing three hits and one walk while striking out four.

After defeating Houston, Versailles beat host Sidney 4-3 in eight innings.

The game was tied 1-1 through one inning then Versailles took a 3-1 lead with one run in the second inning and one in the fifth. Sidney forced extra innings with runs in the sixth and seventh innings, but Versailles scored the game-winning run in the eighth.

Versailles had nine hits and two errors while Sidney had seven hits and no errors.

Cori Lawrence led Versailles as she was 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs. Huddle was 2-for-4 with a stolen base and two runs. Kami McEldowney was 1-for-3 with a walk, two stolen bases and a run. Lyons was 1-for-3 with a walk and a run. Gehret was 1-for-3 with a RBI. Stammen was 1-for-4 with a RBI.

Lawrence pitched the complete game, allowing one earned run and two unearned runs on seven hits, one walk and four strikeouts.

Versailles improved to 7-7 with Saturday’s wins.

By Kyle Shaner

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

