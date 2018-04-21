Ansonia baseball team wins 17-12 at Botkins

BOTKINS – The Ansonia baseball team won a high-scoring game at Botkins on Saturday, 17-12.

Ansonia led 5-1 at the end of the first inning then Botkins took a 7-6 lead in the second. The Trojans increased their lead to 11-8 in the third inning, but the Tigers went up 13-12 in the fifth. Ansonia then scored the game’s final four runs with three in the sixth and one in the seventh to win 17-12.

Ansonia out-hit Botkins 17 to seven on Saturday. The Tigers had just one error while the Trojans had three.

Reece Stammen was 3-for-4 with a walk, two stolen bases, two runs and a RBI. Jacob Longenecker was 3-for-5 with two doubles, a stolen base, two runs and two RBIs. Tyler Neal was 2-for-5 with two doubles, two stolen bases, a run and three RBIs. Ethan Fischer was 2-for-3 with three stolen bases, three runs and a RBI.

Taylor Brewer was 2-for-4, was hit by a pitch, stole a base, scored two runs and drove in a run. Caleb Jones was 2-for-5 with a double, two stolen bases, a run and two RBIs. Devyn Sink was 1-for-5 with a double, a stolen base, two runs and two RBIs. Ethan Hemmerich was 1-for-3 with two walks, a stolen base and four runs. Jarvis Thwaits was 1-for-4 and was hit by a pitch.

Thwaits pitched 1 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs on five hits, two walks, two hit batters and two strikeouts. Sink pitched 2/3 of an inning, allowing three earned runs and one unearned run on one hit, four walks and two strikeouts. Fischer pitched 4 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run on one hit, nine walks and five strikeouts.