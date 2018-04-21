Greenville track and field teams finish 2nd at Salzman Relays

GREENVILLE – Greenville’s boys and girls track and field teams both finished as the runner-up to Troy in the Salzman Relays on Friday in Greenville.

Troy’s girls finished atop the seven-team standings with 152 points, Greenville finished second with 134, Piqua was third with 58, Norwood finished fourth with 36, Sidney was fifth with 34, Tippecanoe finished sixth with 20, and Greenville’s B team finished seventh with 8.

Troy won the boys portion of the meet with 134 points, Greenville finished second with 100, Sidney was third with 93, Piqua finished fourth with 88, Norwood was fifth with 26, Tippecanoe finished sixth with 24, and Greenville’s B team finished seventh with 10.

Greenville’s Lauren Dull, Kyia Mustain Richard, Grace Coakley and Isabelle Rammel won the girls distance medley relay with a time of 14:08.26.

Riley Hunt, Emma Klosterman and Grace Conway won the girls pole vault with a total height of 32 feet.

Emma Klosterman, Payton Brandenburg and Grace Conway won the girls long jump with a total distance of 46 feet 5.5 inches. Chloe Graves and Rose Blocher finished sixth by jumping 19 feet 4.5 inches.

Adeline Haupt, Payton Brandenburg and Kelsie Ruble won the girls triple jump by jumping 86 feet.

Foster Cole, Ian Riffell and Noah VanHorn won the boys triple jump by jumping 106 feet 9.5 inches. Nicholas Colby finished fourth by jumping 25 feet 9.5 inches.

The quartet of Clair Monnin, Isabelle Rammel, Kelsie Ruble and Isabelle Rammel, Kelsie Ruble and Haley Maher finished second in the girls 4×1600 meter relay in 29:45.79.

Riley Emerick, Matthew Karns, Jacob Watson and Bryce Shilt finished second in the boys 4×1600 meter relay with a time of 24:19.37.

Isabel Elliott, Riley Hunt, Adeline Haupt and Hope Byrum finished second in the girls 4×100 meter relay in a time of 54.07.

Lauren Dull, Emma Jennings, Kyia Mustain Richard and Grace Coakley finished second in the girls middle distance medley relay with a time of 7:39.69.

Riley Hunt, Emma Klosterman, Payton Brandenburg and Larissa Schmitmeyer finished second in the girls 400 meter shuttle hurdles in a time of 1:10.56.

Foster Cole, Jace Bunger, Logan Wead and Jordan Warner finished second in the boys 440 meter shuttle hurdles with a time of 1:13.70.

Hope Byrum, Adeline Haupt, Abigail Cattell and Emma Jennings finished second in the girls sprint medley relay in 2:05.62.

Matt Boltin, Logan Sibery, Alex Hutt and Josh Schrock finished second in the boys sprint medley relay in a time of 1:48.98.

Mikayla Miller, Clair Monnin, Kelsie Ruble and Haley Maher finished second in the girls 4×800 meter relay with a time of 12:08.20.

Emma Jennings, Kyia Mustain Richard, Lauren Dull and Grace Coakley finished second in the girls 4×400 meter relay in 4:33.78.

Sierra Cress, Taylor Schmidt, Reagan Satterwhite and Isabel Elliott finished second in the girls ironwoman relay with a time of 1:01.50. Aubrey Landis, Olivia York, Hailey Hunt and Jayden Cress finished fifth in 1:06.87.

Sierra Cress, Harley West and Isabel Elliott finished second in the girls shot put relay with a total distance of 88 feet 11.75 inches. Aubrey Landis, Hailey Hunt and Olivia York finished sixth with a distance of 72 feet 9.25 inches.

Sierra Cress, Taylor Schmidt and Harley West finished second in the girls discus throw relay with a total distance of 263 feet 9 inches. Hailey Hunt, Jayden Cress and Aubrey Landis finished fourth with a distance of 178 feet 3 inches.

Addison Ernst, Tanner Swisshelm and Noah VanHorn finished third in the boys discus relay with a total distance of 319 feet 3 inches. Phoenix Clark-Holliday, Ethan Godown and Cole Sanders finished sixth with a total distance of 229 feet 2 inches.

Ryan Trick and Matthew Hounshell finished second in the boys pole vault by clearing 27 feet 6 inches. Donovan Bragg finished fifth by clearing 8 feet 6 inches.

Emma Klosterman, Payton Brandenburg and Allie Null finished second in the girls high jump by clearing 13 feet 3 inches.

Foster Cole, Gavin Williams and Ian Riffell finished second in the boys long jump by jumping 54 feet 2 inches.

Gavin Williams, Alex Hutt, Logan Sibery and Matt Boltin finished third in the boys 4×100 meter relay with a time of 47.19.

Grace Conway, Abigail Cattell, Emma Jennings and Adeline Haupt finished third in the girls 4×200 meter relay in 1:59.40.

Logan Sibery, Alex Hutt, Matt Boltin and Josiah Grisez finished third in the boys 4×200 meter relay with a time of 1:40.63.

Landin Brown, Addison Ernst, Tanner Swisshelm and Noah VanHorn finished third in the boys ironman relay in 55.44. Phoenix Clark-Holliday, Ethan Godown, Cole Sanders and Alex Strait finished fifth in 58.27.

Noah VanHorn, Landin Brown and Addison Ernst finished third in the boys shot put relay with a total distance of 112 feet 11.75 inches.

Gabriel Stevens, Anson Phillips, Ryan Dull and Curtis Grubbs finished fourth in the boys middle distance medley relay with a time of 7:08.29.

Gabriel Stevens, Jacob Watson, Matthew Karns and Riley Emerick finished fourth in the boys distance medley relay in a time of 12:25.81.

Curtis Grubbs, Tyler Strait, Kamron Berghoff and Anson Phillips finished fourth in the boys 4×800 meter relay with a time of 10:36.91.

Foster Cole, Ian Riffell and Jace Bunger finished fourth in the boys high jump by clearing 15 feet 6 inches. Austin Jolley, Christian Warner and Logan Hittle finished sixth by clearing 4 feet 9 inches.

Jacob Watson, Gabriel Stevens, Josh Schrock and Ryan Dull finished fifth in the boys 4×400 meter relay in a time of 4:05.29.

For complete results from the Salzman Relays, visit http://www.baumspage.com/track/greenville/salzman/2018/2018%20Results.txt.

Greenville's girls track and field team finished as the runner-up to Troy in Friday's Salzman Relays in Greenville. The Green Wave boys also finished second to Troy.

