Darke County sporting events canceled because of rain

DARKE COUNTY – Today’s rain has caused Darke County teams to cancel and reschedule sporting events.

The Bradford versus Mississinawa Valley baseball game at Fifth Third Field in Dayton has been canceled tonight.

The Tri-Village at Arcanum baseball game has been canceled tonight and postponed until 5 p.m. Friday.

The Versailles at Arcanum softball game has been canceled tonight.

The Franklin Monroe at Mississinawa Valley softball game has been canceled tonight and postponed until 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The Greenville at Piqua baseball and softball games have been canceled today and postponed until 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The Greenville versus Milton-Union boys tennis match has been canceled tonight.

The Tri-Village versus Dayton Christian softball game has been canceled tonight.