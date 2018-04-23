Arcanum baseball team sweeps Milton-Union

WEST MILTON – The Arcanum baseball team swept a doubleheader at Milton-Union on Saturday, winning 11-3 and 4-1.

Arcanum trailed 2-1 at the end of the first inning in the first game but scored the next nine runs with five in the second inning, one in the third and three in the fifth. Milton-Union scored one more run in the bottom of the sixth then Arcanum scored the game’s final run in the seventh inning.

Arcanum had 10hits and one error while Milton-Union had one hit and four errors.

Grant Delk was the winning pitcher for Arcanum.

Offensively Wade Meeks was 3-for-3 with two RBIs.

In the second game Arcanum took a 1-0 lead in the first inning then Milton-Union tied the score in the fifth. Arcanum scored the game’s final three runs in the sixth inning.

Arcanum had seven hits and one error, and Milton-Union had five hits and one error.

Meeks was the winning pitcher for Arcanum.

Carver Gostomsky was 3-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs.

Arcanum improved to 6-3 with the wins.