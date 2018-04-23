Tri-Village baseball team sweeps Springfield Catholic

NEW MADISON – The Tri-Village baseball team swept Springfield Catholic in a doubleheader on Saturday, winning 9-4 and 4-3.

Tri-Village took a 4-0 lead in game one with two runs in the first inning and two in the third. Springfield Catholic scored its first run in the top of the fourth then Tri-Village added four runs in the bottom half of the inning to make it 8-1. Both teams scored one run in the sixth inning, and Springfield Catholic added two more in the seventh for the 9-4 final score.

Tri-Village had eight hits and one error while Springfield Catholic had six hits and eight errors.

Camren Munchel went six innings for Tri-Village and earned the win, allowing four earned runs on six hits, seven walks, two hit batters and seven strikeouts. Derek Eyer pitched one inning and allowed no runs while giving up two walks.

In game two Springfield Catholic jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Tri-Village scored two runs in the second inning then tied the game in the fifth. The Patriots scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh.

Tri-Village had seven hits and four errors while Springfield Catholic had five hits and two errors.

Eyer pitched one inning, allowing two earned runs and one unearned run on one hit and three walks. Gage Hileman pitched six scoreless innings, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out three and earning the win.

Christian Ricker was 4-for-7 in the doubleheader with a double and two runs scored. Jared Buckley was 3-for-7 with five stolen bases, a RBI and three runs.

Tri-Village improved to 7-4 with the wins.