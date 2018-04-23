Arcanum boys track and field team finishes 2nd at Ansonia’s Tiger Relays

ANSONIA – Arcanum’s boys finished as the runner-up during Ansonia’s 10-team Tiger Relays track and field meet on Friday.

Houston won the boys championship with 101 points, Arcanum finished second with 60, Ansonia finished third with 59, South Adams was fourth with 52, Union City finished fifth with 44, Franklin Monroe was sixth with 42, Tri-Village finished seventh with 37, Bradford and Russia tied for eighth with 34, and Tri-County North finished 10th with 27 points.

South Adams won the girls championship with 100 points, Houston finished second with 72, Ansonia was third with 65, Tri-County North finished fourth with 54, Arcanum and Franklin Monroe tied for fifth with 51, Bradford was seventh with 46, Tri-Village finished eighth with 29, and Russia was ninth with 24.

Ansonia’s A’tyah Knowles, Katie Werts, Mariah Troutwine and Kassie Weyant won the girls shuttle hurdles with a time of 1:14.54. Tri-Village’s Kara Hollinger, Morgan Sparks, Trinity Powell and Macy Schepis finished third in 1:16.72. Franklin Monroe’s Keara Knepshield, Grace Fee, Alyssa Suter and Anna Flora finished fourth in 1:25.30.

Ansonia’s Matthew Shook, Trevor Alexander, Levi Billenstein and Brock Shellhaas won the boys shuttle hurdles in a time of 1:12.26. Arcanum’s Jacob Osswald, Josh Wright, Ethan Garbig and Devin Keckler finished second in 1:12.60. Bradford’s Connor Jones, Hayden Dickerson, Ethan Saunders and Jackson Moore finished sixth in 1:21.04. Franklin Monroe’s Jacob Meyer¸ Xavier Gilliand, Nathaniel Davis and Ross Thayer finished seventh in 1:21.81.

Bradford’s Olivia Daughtery, Tori Derstine, Mercedes Smith and Karmen Knepp finished third in the girls 4×800 meter relay with a time of 10:50.52. Ansonia’s Katie Werts, Kierra Reichert, Lydia Snyder and Olivia Wright finished fifth in 11:28.43. Arcanum’s Rachel Wright, Regan Weaver, Phoebe Weidner and Mara Wetzel finished sixth in 11:48.49. Franklin Monroe’s Katie Ressler, Danielle McVey, Nicole Brocious and Raegan Warner finished seventh in 11:58.00.

Arcanum’s Chance Klipstine, Landen Kreusch, Justin Vanatta and Tanner Delk finished second in the boys 4×800 meter relay in 8:40.50. Bradford’s Shane Bryan, Johnny Fike, Jay Roberts and Jackson Moore finished fifth in 9:47.41. Franklin Monroe’s Cole Good, Ross Thayer, Micah Stacy and Bailey Wyan finished sixth in 9:51.23. Ansonia’s Peyton Setser, Chad Milikin, Brett Campbell and Maverick Widener finished seventh in 10:02.01.

Ansonia’s A’tyah Knowles, Hannah Wilson, Emily Bennett and Mariah Troutwine finished second in the girls sprint medley with a time of 2:06.84. Arcanum’s Kayla O’Daniel, Paige Kreusch, Abbi VanHoose and Aidan O’Brien finished third in 2:08.87. Bradford’s Hannah Lear, Ashlyn Plessinger, Abby Gade and Kendall Hill finished sixth in 2:14.68. Tri-Village’s Hailey Kreiner, Brylee Brown, Tara Tankersly and Trintiy Patrick finished seventh in 2:16.03. Franklin Monroe’s Kirsten Zink, Anna Flora, Selene Weaver and Maddie Stacy finished eighth in 2:16.73.

Tri-Village’s Josh Hollinger, Tommy Hoskins, Corbin Hozapfel and Austin Bruner won the boys sprint medley with a time of 1:41.68. Ansonia’s Brett Campbell, Max Wardrip, Logan Alexander and Logan Warner finished second in 1:42.42. Bradford’s Ethan Saunders, Connor Jones, Hayden Dickerson and Kurt Hoover finished fifth in 1:46.29. Arcanum’s Dane Craport, Devin Keckler, Dylan Rhodehamel and Chance Klipstine finished seventh in 1:47.92.

Bradford’s Tori Derstine, Mercedes Smith, Olivia Daughtery and Karmen Knepp finished third in the girls distance medley in a time of 14:11.84. Arcanum’s Elora Sudduth, Regan Weaver, Rachel Wright and Mara Wetzel finished fourth in 15:50.22. Franklin Monroe’s Maddie Stacy, Katie Ressler, Nicole Brocious and Raegan Warner finished fifth in 16:33.63. Ansonia’s Reganne O’Connor, Emily Bennett, Sky Edwards and Lydia Snyder finished sixth in 17:32.35.

Arcanum’s Justin Vanatta, Austin Foreman, Landen Kreusch and Tanner Delk finished second in the boys distance medley with a time of 11:47.98. Tri-Village’s Corbin Hozapfel, Carson Munchel, Landen Fraylick and Harley Ketring finished sixth in 12:49.55. Franklin Monroe’s Micah Stacy, Nathaniel Davis, Ross Thayer and Cole Good finished eighth in 13:28.68.

Ansonia’s A’tyah Knowles, Aliya Barga, Kierra Reichert and Hannah Wilson won the girls 4×100 meter relay in 54.28. Arcanum’s Aidan O’Brien, Paige Kreusch, Abbi VanHoose and Kayla O’Daniel finished fourth in 57.65. Franklin Monroe’s Alyssa Suter, Kirsten Zink, Grace Fee and Danielle McVey finished fifth in 58.09. Bradford’s Ashlyn Plessinger, Abby Gade, Kendall Hill and Hannah Lear finished sixth in 58.79. Tri-Village’s Lissa Siler, Morgan Sparks, Hailey Kreiner and Tara Tankersly finished seventh in 58.93.

Ansonia’s Logan Warner, Logan Alexander, Max Wardrip and Brock Shellhaas won the boys 4×100 meter relay with a time of 47.50. Franklin Monroe’s Bailey Wyan, Bryce Robinson, Luke Booher and Kyle Ressler finished third in 48.04. Arcanum’s Dane Craport, Devin Keckler, Dylan Rhodehamel and Austin Foreman finished fifth in 49.49. Tri-Village’s Foster Brown, Noah Hill, Carson Munchel and Tommy Hoskins finished eighth in 55.73.

Bradford’s Karmen Knepp, Mercedes Smith, Tori Derstine and Olivia Daughtery finished third in the girls middle distance medley in a time of 7:43.59. Ansonia’s Olivia Wright, Kierra Reichert, Katie Werts and Lydia Snyder finished fifth in 8:17.47. Arcanum’s Mara Wetzel, Regan Weaver, Phoebe Weidner and Rachel Wright finished sixth in 8:17.69. Franklin Monroe’s Nicole Brocious, Maddie Stacy, Alyssa Suter and Raegan Warner finished seventh in 8:55.79.

Arcanum’s Landen Kreusch, Ethan Moores, Jacob Osswald and Tanner Delk finished second in the boys middle distance medley in a time of 6:27.25. Bradford’s Johnny Fike, Kurt Hoover, Kyle Mills and Jay Roberts finished third in 6:32.41. Tri-Village’s Corbin Hozapfel, Carson Munchel, Harley Ketring and Landen Fraylick finished fifth in 6:53.66. Ansonia’s Maverick Widener, Levi Billenstein, Garrett Kaiser and Peyton Setser finished eighth in 7:12.65.

Ansonia’s A’tyah Knowles, Mariah Troutwine, Aliya Barga and Hannah Wilson finished second in the girls 4×200 meter relay with a time of 1:55.42. Bradford’s Hannah Lear, Tori Derstine, Abby Gade and Maia Stump finished fifth in 2:03.22. Franklin Monroe’s Danielle McVey, Kirsten Zink, Grace Fee and Katie Ressler finished sixth in 2:04.89. Tri-Village’s Ashley Rutherford, Macy Schepis, Kara Hollinger and Tara Tankersly finished eighth in 2:12.12.

Franklin Monroe’s Luke Booher, Kyle Ressler, Bryce Robinson and Bailey Wyan finished second in the boys 4×200 meter relay in 1:38.62. Ansonia’s Brock Shellhaas, Logan Warner, Max Wardrip and Logan Alexander finished third in 1:38.88. Bradford’s Kurt Hoover, Kyle Mills, Ethan Saunders and Hayden Dickerson finished fifth in Hayden Dickerson. Arcanum’s Dane Craport, Devin Keckler, Ethan Garbig and Josh Wright finished seventh in 1:45.30. Tri-Village’s Tommy Hoskins¸ Noah Hill, Foster Brown and Cameron Armstrong finished eighth in 2:02.32.

Ansonia’s Kierra Reichert, Katie Werts, Mariah Troutwine and Olivia Wright finished third in the girls 4×400 meter relay in a time of 4:46.71. Arcanum’s Aidan O’Brien, Mara Wetzel, Regan Weaver and Kayla O’Daniel finished fourth in 4:48.63. Franklin Monroe’s Danielle McVey, Katie Ressler, Raegan Warner and Selene Weaver finished fifth in 4:48.88. Bradford’s Kendall Hill, Mercedes Smith, Maia Stump and Karmen Knepp finished sixth in 4:51.28.

Franklin Monroe’s Luke Booher, Kyle Ressler, Bryce Robinson and Bailey Wyan finished second in the boys 4×400 meter relay in 3:45.87. Tri-Village’s Josh Hollinger, Corbin Hozapfel, Harley Ketring and Austin Bruner finished third in 3:47.38. Bradford’s Hayden Dickerson, Kyle Mills, Kurt Hoover and Johnny Fike finished fifth in 3:50.85. Arcanum’s Austin Foreman, Dylan Rhodehamel, Justin Vanatta and Tanner Delk finished sixth in 3:54.24. Ansonia’s Trevor Alexander, Brett Campbell, Matthew Shook and Logan Warner finished seventh in 4:02.65.

Arcanum’s Morgan Best and Samantha McAllister won the girls shot put with a total distance of 62 feet 6.5 inches. Franklin Monroe’s Tara Goubeaux and Matilda Earwood finished fourth with a distance of 58 feet 2.5 inches. Tri-Village’s Kathryn Combs and Jessica Wiford finished fifth with a total of 55 feet. Ansonia’s Tori Wickham and Aleesha Gates finished sixth with a total of 54 feet 11.5 inches. Bradford’s Shelby Shafer and Erica Gaynor finished seventh with a total of 50 feet.

Arcanum’s Alex Weiss and Isiah Krauss finished third in the boys shot put with a total distance of 74 feet 4.5 inches. Franklin Monroe’s Adrian Nelson and Dylan Tucker finished fourth with a total of 71 feet 10.5 inches. Ansonia’s Austin Helmke and Ross Shook finished seventh with a distance of 70 feet 7 inches.

Arcanum’s Morgan Best and Samantha McAllister finished second in the girls discus with a total distance of 195 feet 11 inches. Franklin Monroe’s Tara Goubeaux and Matilda Earwood finished fourth with a total of 172 feet 4 inches. Ansonia’s Tori Wickham and Aleesha Gates finished fifth with a total of 159 feet 4 inches. Tri-Village’s Kathryn Combs and Jessica Wiford finished sixth with a total of 154 feet 9 inches. Bradford’s Shelby Shafer and Caroline Gleason finished seventh with a total of 133 feet 3 inches.

Arcanum’s Isiah Krauss and Alex Weiss finished third in the boys discus with a total distance of 248 feet 2 inches. Bradford’s Jacob McQuinn and Austin Crickmore finished fourth with a total of 219 feet 8 inches. Franklin Monroe’s Oliver Fig and Adrian Nelson finished sixth with a total of 201 feet 6 inches.

Tri-Village’s Lissa Siler and Trinity Powell finished third in the girls long jump with a total distance of 27 feet 11 inches. Franklin Monroe’s Selene Weaver and Grace Fee finished fourth with a total of 27 feet 9 inches. Bradford’s Maia Stump and Ashlyn Plessinger finished fifth with a total of 26 feet 9 inches. Ansonia’s Reganne O’Connor and Madison Kinner finished seventh with a total of 23 feet 1.5 inches.

Tri-Village’s Josh Hollinger and Austin Bruner won the boys long jump with a total distance of 36 feet 5 inches. Arcanum’s Dane Craport and Dylan Rhodehamel finished fourth with a total of 33 feet 8 inches. Franklin Monroe’s Luke Booher and Nathaniel Davis finished sixth with a total of 33 feet 3 inches. Ansonia’s Max Wardrip and Ethan Setser finished seventh with a total of 32 feet.

Arcanum’s Audrey Heiser and Abbi VanHoose finished third in the girls high jump by clearing 8 feet 10 inches. Tri-Village’s Morgan Sparks and Lissa Siler finished fourth by clearing 8 feet 8 inches. Ansonia’s Aliya Barga finished sixth as she cleared 4 feet 10 inches. Bradford’s Ashlyn Plessinger finished seventh as she cleared 4 feet 0.01 inches. Franklin Monroe’s Anna Flora finished eighth by clearing 4 feet.

Ansonia’s Trevor Alexander and Logan Alexander won the boys high jump by clearing 11 feet 4 inches. Bradford’s Kyle Mills finished fifth by clearing 5 feet 8.01 inches. Franklin Monroe’s Kyle Ressler finished sixth by clearing 5 feet 8 inches. Tri-Village’s Josh Hollinger finished seventh as he cleared 5 feet 6 inches.

Franklin Monroe’s Selene Weaver and Keara Knepshield won the girls pole vault as they cleared 18 feet 3 inches. Bradford’s Kendall Hill finished fourth by clearing 7 feet 0.01 inches.

Ansonia’s Matthew Shook finished third in the boys pole vault by clearing 11 feet 6 inches.

For complete results from the Tiger Relays, visit goansoniatigers.org.

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/04/web1_IMGP7243.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/04/web1_IMGP7244.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/04/web1_IMGP7248.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/04/web1_IMGP7251.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/04/web1_IMGP7254.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/04/web1_IMGP7257.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/04/web1_IMGP7268.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/04/web1_IMGP7270.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/04/web1_IMGP7271.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/04/web1_IMGP7273.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/04/web1_IMGP7275.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/04/web1_IMGP7276.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/04/web1_IMGP7278.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/04/web1_IMGP7281.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/04/web1_IMGP7284.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/04/web1_IMGP7287.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/04/web1_IMGP7292.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/04/web1_IMGP7293.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/04/web1_IMGP7295.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/04/web1_IMGP7297.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/04/web1_IMGP7299.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/04/web1_IMGP7300.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/04/web1_IMGP7304.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/04/web1_IMGP7307.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/04/web1_IMGP7308.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/04/web1_IMGP7309.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/04/web1_IMGP7311.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/04/web1_IMGP7312.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/04/web1_IMGP7317.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/04/web1_IMGP7319.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/04/web1_IMGP7328.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/04/web1_IMGP7331.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/04/web1_IMGP7334.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/04/web1_IMGP7336.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/04/web1_IMGP7338.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/04/web1_IMGP7344.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/04/web1_IMGP7345.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/04/web1_IMGP7351.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate Arcanum’s Tanner Delk runs during the Tiger Relays track and field meet on Friday in Ansonia. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/04/web1_Tanner-Delk-WEB.jpg Arcanum’s Tanner Delk runs during the Tiger Relays track and field meet on Friday in Ansonia. Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.