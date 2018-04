Bowlers earn all-conference honors from WOHSBC

DARKE COUNTY – Bowlers from Ansonia, Mississinawa Valley and Versailles earned all-conference honors from the West Ohio High School Bowling Conference for the 2017-18 season.

Mississinawa Valley senior Payton Reichard, Versailles junior Morgan Heitkamp and Versailles junior Haddi Treon were named first team all-conference in girls bowling.

Mississinawa Valley sophomore Zac Longfellow was named first team all-WOHSBC in boys bowling.

Versailles senior and Versailles junior Morgan Barlage were named second team all-conference in girls bowling.

Versailles senior Luke Shellhaas and Versailles freshman Sam Bensman both were named second team all-conference in boys bowling.

Ansonia senior Lexi Shinn and Versailles sophomore Lindsay Cheadle were named honorable mention all-conference in girls bowling.

Versailles senior Brandon Bradley was named honorable mention all-conference for boys bowling.

WOHSBC boys bowling

First team

Evan Diller 12 Coldwater

Trey Buehler 12 St Henry

Spencer Alig 10 New Bremen

Zac Longfellow 10 Mississinawa Valley

Caden Seitz 12 Coldwater

Jason Wenning 12 Coldwater

Logan Rindler 12 St Henry

Michael Schoenherr 10 Coldwater

Player of the year: Evan Diller, Coldwater

Second team

Jordan Thomas 10 St Henry

Gabe Grieshop 12 Ft Recovery

Seth Reeves 12 Minster

Luke Shellhaas 12 Versailles

Jared Timmermann 10 Ft Recovery

Craig Eilerman 12 Ft Loramie

Sam Bensman 9 Versailles

Kendall Bruns 10 Marion Local

Honorable mention

Alex Rafel 12 Coldwater

Logan Siegal 11 Ft Loramie

Matthew Prueter 10 Marion Local

Josh Applegate 11 Marion Local

Brandon Bradley 12 Versailles

Tyler Leichliter 12 New Bremen

CJ Billing 11 Ft Loramie

Kaleb Sowards 12 Russia

WOHSBC girls bowling

First team

Emily Fortener 12 Coldwater

Alison Fox 9 Coldwater

Haddi Treon 11 Versailles

Morgan Heitkamp 11 Versailles

Payton Reichard 12 Mississinawa Valley

Savannah Albers 12 Russia

Lauren Wenning 11 Coldwater

Tara Springer 12 New Bremen

Player of the year: Emily Fortener, Coldwater

Second team

Emily Forsthoefel 12 Coldwater

Makenzie Berning 12 Versailles

Ashton Ritter 10 New Bremen

Morgan Barlage 11 Versailles

Elena Bulcher 10 Ft Loramie

Rebecca Osborne 9 Russia

Ally Grieshop 12 Minster

Maya Watercutter 12 Minster

Honorable mention

Lindsay Cheadle 10 Versailles

Emily Sudhoff 10 Coldwater

Mykayla Truman 12 New Bremen

Jenna Thomas 12 Ft Loramie

Lexi Shinn 12 Ansonia

Emma Snyder 1 Minster

Destiny Osborne 12 Russia

Rachel Miller 10 Coldwater

