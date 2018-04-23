ARCANUM — The Arcanum High School (AHS) Cheerleaders are sponsoring the Arcanum High School 5K Victory Run on Saturday, May 26 at 9 a.m. This is a fundraiser for the cheerleaders and will help to defray the cost of camp, uniforms, and competitions for the 2018-2019 school year.

The race will begin at the AHS track, travel through Ivester Park, weave through historical downtown Arcanum, and finish back at the track. Walkers are welcome! Entrants will have 1 hour and 30 minutes to finish the course.

Entry fees are $20 with a t-shirt (Registration must be received by May 5 to guarantee a shirt) or $15 without a t-shirt. Awards will be given for the top three finishers in each age category for both males and females. Overall awards will also be given for the top male and top female finisher.

Registration forms are available at Arcanum-Butler Local School offices and at some area businesses. You can also register online at www.goodtimesraces.com We are asking area businesses to sponsor our race. If your business would like to sponsor us, you can contact the Arcanum High School Cheer Coach, Lauren Brandenburg, at 937-564-0646.