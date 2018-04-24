Padres score 9 runs in 7th inning, beat Rockies 13-5

DENVER (AP) — The last time the Colorado Rockies and San Diego Padres met, tempers flared and punches were thrown. This time, the Padres let their bats do all the damage.

Carlos Asuaje homered and had a career-high four RBIs, Franchy Cordero went deep during a nine-run seventh inning and San Diego romped past the Rockies 13-5 on Monday night.

Asuaje hit a three-run shot in a four-run first and Cordero added a two-run drive during a 45-minute seventh for San Diego. Wil Myers had four hits and two RBIs, and Eric Hosmer drew a career-high four walks to go with his two hits.

The Padres won for just the second time in seven games.

“It was a fun night for the guys,” manager Andy Green said. “This is one of those days you get to smile and laugh and take aggressive at-bats. You want to see that kind of carry over to the next day.”

It was the eighth meeting of the year between the teams and their first since a bench-clearing brawl on April 11. The scuffle ensued after Padres starter Luis Perdomo threw a 96 mph fastball behind Rockies star Nolan Arenado, who charged the mound and threw punches at Perdomo.

Suspensions were handed out to Arenado, Perdomo and Colorado outfielder Gerardo Parra for their roles in the fight.

There were no further altercations Monday.

“It’s over,” Colorado manager Bud Black said before the game.

Arenado and Trevor Story homered for the Rockies, who dropped to 3-7 at home. Colorado starter Chad Bettis, who had allowed two runs or fewer in his first four starts of the year, dug himself a 4-0 hole in the first but left after five innings with a 5-4 lead.

In the seventh, Jake McGee (0-1) got just one out and gave up four runs. Scott Oberg came in and yielded another five runs while getting only one out. Antonio Senzatela finally closed the door in the inning after allowing three hits and no runs.

“It’s definitely something for the moment to wash (away),” Oberg said. “But moving forward, learn from the mistakes and try to do our best not to repeat them.”

In all, San Diego sent 15 batters to the plate in the inning. The Padres had eight hits and four walks. Pinch-hitter Matt Szczur, Cordero and Myers each got two hits.

The nine runs were the most for the Padres in an inning since they also scored nine against the Chicago Cubs on July 24, 2014.

“I was definitely enjoying that inning,” Cordero said through a translator. “That’s what we’re playing for.”

Robbie Erlin (1-2) won in relief of starter Bryan Mitchell.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: 3B Christian Villanueva was a late scratch because of tightness in his hamstring. Villanueva leads the majors in slugging percentage (.774) and has the second-highest batting average (.355) in the NL.

Rockies: LHP Chris Rusin was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right intercostal strain and LHP Harrison Musgrave was called up from Triple-A Albuquerque. Musgrave threw a scoreless inning in his major league debut. In a corresponding move, RHP Carlos Estevez was moved to the 60-day DL with an elbow strain.

EARLY TROUBLE

Myers scored on a balk in the first and Asuaje followed with a three-run homer, marking the fourth straight game in which the Rockies have allowed multiple runs in the opening inning.

Colorado tied it in the bottom half with two-run shots by Arenado and Story.

LONG, LONG GONE

Story’s home run in the first reached the left-field concourse, traveling an estimated 464 feet. It was the longest home run of his career, according to Statcast.

Cordero’s homer in the seventh went 456 feet.

“He’s a big, physical man,” Green said.

UP NEXT

LHP Eric Lauer, the 25th overall pick in the 2016 draft, is expected to make his big league debut for San Diego on Tuesday. The Rockies will counter with LHP Kyle Freeland (0-3, 5.85 ERA), in search of his first win since July 30.

