Ansonia baseball team loses at Marion Local

MARIA STEIN – The Ansonia baseball team lost 9-2 to Marion Local on Monday in Maria Stein.

Marion Local jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and increased its advantage to 6-0 in the fourth inning. Ansonia scored both of its runs in the top of the fifth then Marion scored the game’s final three runs in the bottom half of the inning.

Josh Heitkamp was 1-for-2 with a double, a walk and a RBI for Ansonia. Reece Stammen went 1-for-3 with two stolen bases and scored a run. Tyler Neal was 1-for-3, stole a base and scored a run. Aric Barga was 1-for-2 and drew a walk. Devyn Sink was 1-for-3.

Heitkamp pitched 1/3 of an inning for Ansonia, allowing three earned runs on no hits, two walks and three hit batters. Taylor Brewer went 3 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs and three unearned runs on three hits, four walks and two strikeouts. Stammen pitched two scoreless innings, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out three.

Ansonia fell to 2-11 with Monday’s loss.