Tri-Village softball team loses to Fort Loramie, Riverside

FORT LORAMIE – The Tri-Village softball team lost games to Fort Loramie and Riverside in a tournament on Saturday at Fort Loramie.

Tri-Village lost the opening game to Fort Loramie 15-5 in five innings.

Tri-Village took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first then Fort Loramie scored five runs in the bottom half of the inning. Both teams scored one run in the second inning then Loramie added two runs in both the third and fourth innings to lead 10-4. Tri-Village scored one run in the top of the fifth, and Fort Loramie scored five runs in the bottom half of the inning.

Tri-Village had eight hits and four errors in the game while Fort Loramie had 12 hits and two errors.

Kloey Murphey was 2-for-3 with a double and scored two runs. Peyton Bietry was 2-for-2 and scored a run. Breeann Lipps went 1-for-2 with two stolen bases and a run.

Madi Foreman was 1-for-3 with a RBI and a run. Hala Faulkner went 1-for-2. Jadyn Sharp was 1-for-3. Breanna Locke walked once and drove in a run. Kelsie Wehr walked twice.

Faulkner was charged with the loss as she allowed nine earned runs and four unearned runs on 10 hits, three walks, two hit batters and one strikeout. Sharp allowed two earned runs on one hit, three walks and two hit batters.

Tri-Village lost the second game of the day to Riverside 11-0 in five innings.

Riverside scored four runs in the second inning, five in the fourth and two in the fifth while holding Tri-Village scoreless.

Tri-Village had three hits and one error while Riverside had nine hits and no errors.

Murphey was 1-for-3 with a stolen base. Wehr went 1-for-2 and stole a base. Bietry was 1-for-3. Lipps walked and stole a base. Foreman drew a walk.

Loraligh Waters was charged with the loss as she pitched the complete game and allowed 11 earned runs on nine hits, four walks, four hit batters and four strikeouts.

Tri-Village fell to 2-7 with Saturday’s losses.

By Kyle Shaner

