Greenville softball team climbs in OHSFSCA state rankings

COLUMBUS – Greenville moved up two spots while Bradford fell two spots in the Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association’s second weekly state poll of the 2018 season.

After being ranked sixth in Division II in the season’s initial poll, Greenville moved into a tie for fourth place this week. The Lady Wave are tied with Mansfield Madison in the Division II rankings while being ranked behind first place LeGrange Keystone, second place Oak Harbor and third place Kenton Ridge. The Wave moved ahead of Clinton Massie this week. They didn’t receive a first-place vote like they did last week. Greenville has been ranked in 85 of the last 86 state polls.

Bradford, which was ranked third in Division IV last week, dropped into a fifth-place tie with Minster this week. The Railroaders are ranked behind first place Jeromesville Hillsdale, second place Parkway, third place Portsmouth Clay and fourth place Strasburg Franklin. Portsmouth Clay and Strasburg Franklin were the two teams to move ahead of Bradford. The Railroaders, who earned one first-place vote last week, didn’t receive any this week.

Other teams with Darke County connections ranked in the poll include Greater Western Ohio Conference member Lebanon being ranked No. 1 in Division I, Midwest Athletic Conference member Parkway being ranked No. 2 in Division IV and MAC member Minster being ranked No. 5 in Division IV.

For more information on the OHSFSCA and its state rankings, visit its website at www.ohsfsca.org.

OHSFSCA state rankings

Division I

Rank School First place votes Total points

1. Lebanon 10 127

2. Louisville 2 103

3. Perrysburg 0 92

4. Mason 0 73

5. Central Crossing 0 66

6. Elyria 1 55

7. Holland Springfield 0 49

8. Marysville 0 43

9. Notre Dame Academy 0 41

10. Cincinnati Ursuline 0 32

Division II

Rank School First place votes Total points

1. LeGrange Keystone 5 74

2. Oak Harbor 1 58

3. Kenton Ridge 2 46

4. Mansfield Madison 0 38

4. Greeneville 0 38

6. Clinton Massie 0 35

7. Jonathan Alder 0 30

8. Granville 0 29

9. Bellevue 0 20

10. Springfield Northwest 0 17

Division III

Rank School First place votes Total points

1. Warren Champion 7 111

2. Wheelersburg 2 102

3. North Union 1 86

4. Cardington Lincoln 0 52

5. Sherwood Fairview 0 41

6. Pemberville Eastwood 2 40

7. Bloomdale Elmwood 0 38

7. Wellington 0 38

9. Sandy Valley 0 35

10. Utica 0 27

Division IV

Rank School First place votes Total points

1. Jeromesville Hillsdale 6 87

2. Rockford Parkway 3 81

3. Portsmouth Clay 0 48

4. Strasburg Franklin 0 44

5. Bradford 0 40

5. Minster 1 40

7. Monroeville 0 39

8. Berne Union 0 32

9. Mathews 0 19

10. Carey 0 18

Greenville’s Baylee Petry pitches during a Greater Western Ohio Conference softball game against Vandalia-Butler on April 9 in Greenville. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/04/web1_Baylee-Petry-WEB.jpg Greenville’s Baylee Petry pitches during a Greater Western Ohio Conference softball game against Vandalia-Butler on April 9 in Greenville. Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate

Bradford drops in state poll

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

