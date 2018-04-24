Mississinawa Valley baseball team ranked 14th in OHSBCA state poll

COLUMBUS – The Mississinawa Valley baseball team is ranked 14th in Division IV in the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association’s first state poll of the 2018 season.

Mississinawa Valley is ranked behind Toronto, Whiteoak, Lincolnview, Lake Ridge Academy, St. Henry, Minster, Seneca East, Carey, Lima Central Catholic, St. Paul, Clay, New Bremen and Hicksville in this week’s Division IV state rankings. The Blackhawks’ highest ranking was a fifth-place vote.

Mississinawa Valley is the lone Darke County baseball team ranked in this week’s OHSBCA state poll.

Other teams with Darke County connections ranked in this week’s state poll include Greater Western Ohio Conference member Springboro in ranked eighth in Division I, GWOC member Xenia is ranked 16th in Division I, GWOC member Troy is ranked 18th in Division I, GWOC member Tippecanoe is ranked first in Division II, Midwest Athletic Conference member Coldwater is ranked third in Division III, MAC member Fort Recovery is ranked seventh in Division III, MAC member St. Henry is ranked fifth in Division IV, MAC member Minster is ranked sixth in Division IV, MAC member New Bremen is ranked 12th in Division IV, and Cross County Conference member Newton is ranked 15th in Division IV.

For more information on the OHSBCA and its poll, visit its website at www.ohsbca.org.

OHSBCA state rankings

Division I

Rank School Points Record

1. Mason 267 13-3

2. Walsh Jesuit 221 11-1

3. Elder 174 11-2

4. Jackson (Mass.) 155 10-3

5. Archbishop Moeller 144 9-4

6. Grove City 123 10-2

7. Olentangy Liberty 114 11-2

8. Springboro 100 11-2

9. Steele 98 13-3

10. Olentangy (Lewis Cntr) 67 11-3

11. Solon 56 7-1

12. Hilliard Davidson 49 10-2

13. Anthony Wayne 24 11-2

14. Lakota East 21 10-3

15. Sylvania Northview 15 9-2

16. Xenia 13 11-2

17. St Ignatius 11 6-3

18. Troy 8 9-3

19. Big Walnut 7 8-6

19. Madison 7 12-3

Other teams receiving votes (points): St John’S Jesuit (6), Worthington Kilbourne (5), Avon Lake (4), Washington (4), Badin (Hamilton) (4), Hilliard Darby (2), Pickerington Central (1), St Francis de Sales (Tol) (1), Elyria (1)

Division II

Rank School Points Record

1. Tippecanoe 230 13-1

2. Wapakoneta 225 7-0

3. Defiance 216 8-0

4. Chardon 170 10-1

5. Bellevue 160 11-1

6. West Branch 103 9-1

7. Unioto 87 12-2

8. Zane Trace 81 11-2

9. Jonathan Alder 54 9-3

10. Steubenville 41 8-2

11. Summit Country Day 36 9-4

12. Chagrin Falls 35 9-4

13. Louisville 33 9-3

14. St Francis DeSales (Col.) 31 12-5

15. Lexington 18 9-1

16. Miami Trace 16 10-2

17. Ross (Hamilton) 15 14-1

17. Bloom-Carroll 15 13-2

17. Firelands 15 10-3

20. Vermilion 12 13-5

Other teams receiving votes (points): Lakewood (Hebron) (10), Tallmadge (8), Aurora (8), Waverly (7), Sheridan (6), St Vincent-St Mary (4), Chaminade Julienne (4), Bishop Fenwick (3), John Glenn (3), Girard (2), Howland (1), Indian Valley (1)

Division III

Rank School Points Record

1. West Jefferson 219 14-0

2. Crestwood 189 10-0

3. Coldwater 158 8-1

4. Archbold 156 9-0

5. Champion 118 5-1

6. Barnesville 108 11-1

7. Fort Recovery 69 11-3

8. Elyria Catholic 64 8-2

9. East Knox 60 12-0

10. Sandy Valley 54 9-1

11. Fredericktown 43 7-1

12. Crooksville 33 9-2

13. Minford 29 13-1

14. Cincinnati Country Day 28 7-0

14. South Point 28 9-1

16. Waynedale 26 8-3

16. Galion 26 7-1

18. Newark Catholic 21 8-5

19. Hillsdale 18 8-2

20. Wheelersburg 15 10-3

20. Edison(Richmond) 15 7-2

Other teams receiving votes (points): Adena (13), Anna (11), Hiland (10), Tinora (8), Grand Valley (8), West Union (5), Canton Central Catholic (3), Edison (Milan) (3), Paint Valley (1), Eastwood (1)

Division IV

Rank School Points Record

1. Toronto 230 11-2

2. Whiteoak 208 14-0

3. Lincolnview 195 9-0

4. Lake Ridge Academy 158 7-0

5. St Henry 113 7-3

6. Minster 107 8-2

7. Seneca East 103 10-2

8. Carey 94 8-0

9. Lima Central Catholic 65 7-2

10. St Paul 55 10-2

11. Clay 54 12-3

12. New Bremen 41 9-3

13. Hicksville 26 5-1

14. Mississinawa Valley 23 7-1

15. Newton Local 20 7-1

16. Berne Union 12 11-3

17. Western Reserve 10 6-2

18. Fort Loramie 6 6-2

18. Trinity Hs 6 7-1

20. Fisher Catholic 4

Other teams receiving votes (points): Conotton Valley (3), Grove City Christian (3), Kalida (2), Green (2)

Mississinawa Valley’s Ethan Bowman fields a grounder during a Cross County Conference baseball game against Franklin Monroe on Saturday in Union City. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/04/web1_Ethan-Bowman-WEB.jpg Mississinawa Valley’s Ethan Bowman fields a grounder during a Cross County Conference baseball game against Franklin Monroe on Saturday in Union City. Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.