Greenville baseball team loses to Piqua

GREENVILLE — After taking a 4-0 lead, Greenville lost 10-6 to Piqua in a Greater Western Ohio Conference baseball game on Tuesday in Greenville.

Greenville scored one run in the first inning, one in the second and two in the third to lead 4-0. Piqua tied the game in the top of the fourth then Greenville regained the lead with one run in the bottom half of the inning. Piqua scored six runs in the fifth inning to lead 10-5 then Greenville scored the game’s final run in the bottom of the sixth.

Landon Eldridge went 1-for-3, was hit by a pitch, stole a base and scored two runs.Tyler Beyke was 1-for-4, stole two bases and scored two runs.Kyle Mills was 1-for-2 with a walk, a stolen base, a run and a RBI.

Alec Fletcher was 1-for-2 with a walk, a stolen base and a RBI. Tony Sells was 1-for-4 and scored a run.Reed Hanes was 1-for-2 with two walks.Ethan Saylor was hit by a pitch and drove in two runs.

Owen Paulus was charged with the loss as he pitched four innings, allowing two earned runs and four unearned runs on seven hits, three walks, one hit batter and two strikeouts. Mills pitched one inning and allowed four earned runs on two hits, two walks and one hit batter. Beyke pitched two scoreless

innings, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out three.

Greenville fell to 5-9 overall and 4-7 in the GWOC with the loss.