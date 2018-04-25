Versailles softball team wins at Russia

RUSSIA — The Versailles softball team won 8-3 at Russia on Tuesday.

Versailles took a 2-1 lead in the second inning then added three runs in the third and two in the fourth to lead 7-1. Russia scored two more runs in the bottom of the fifth then Versailles scored the game’s final run in the top of the sixth.

Versailles had 14 hits and two errors while Russia had nine hits and one error.

Hailey McEldowney was 3-for-4 with a double, two stolen bases and two runs. Makenzie Knore was 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Caitlin McEldowney was 3-for-5 with two stolen bases and a RBI.

Mallory George was 2-for-3 with two doubles, a walk and two runs. Anna Gehret was 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and two RBIs. Faith Huddle was 1-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and two runs. Cori Lawrence was 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a RBI.

Lawrence pitched five innings, allowing one earned run and two unearned runs on six hits, no walks and four strikeouts. Lauren Monnin pitched two scoreless innings, allowing three hits, no walks and two strikeouts.