Bradford baseball team defeats Ansonia

BRADFORD – Bradford beat Ansonia 4-1 in a Cross County Conference baseball game on Tuesday.

Ansonia scored its lone run in the top half of the third inning then Bradford scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth.

Bradford’s Clay Layman was 2-for-3 with a double, a stolen base and a run. Wyatt Spangler was 2-for-3 with a stolen base, a RBI and a run. Gage Wills was 1-for-3 with a RBI. Andy Branson was 1-for-3, stole a base and scored a run. Fischer Spencer was 1-for-3. Larkin Painter walked and scored a run. Josh Phillips walked and drove in a run.

Ansonia’s Jacob Longenecker was 1-for-4, stole a base and scored a run. Tyler Neal was 1-for-3 and stole two bases. Devyn Sink was 1-for-3 and stole two bases. Jarvis Thwaits was 1-for-3 and stole a base. Caleb Jones drove in a run.

Branson pitched one scoreless inning for Bradford, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out three. Phillips pitched 3 1/3 innings, allowing one run on three hits, no walks and six strikeouts. Parker Smith pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing no hits and two walks while striking out two.

Jones pitched 3 2/3 innings for Ansonia and allowed four earned runs on six hits, two walks, one hit batter and two strikeouts. Thwaits pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and no walks while striking out five.

Bradford improved to 2-9 with the win while Ansonia fell to 2-12.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

