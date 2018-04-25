Versailles’ Garrett Toops throws no-hitter in win against New Knoxville

VERSAILLES – Garrett Toops threw a no-hitter as Versailles beat New Knoxville 12-2 in a Midwest Athletic Conference baseball game on Thursday.

Versailles scored the game’s first 11 runs with two in the first inning, five in the second and four in the third. After New Knoxville scored two runs in the fourth, Versailles scored one in the bottom of the sixth for a run-rule victory.

Versailles had seven hits and three errors while New Knoxville had no hits and one error.

Toops pitched all six innings for Versailles, allowing two unearned runs on no hits, two walks and nine strikeouts.

Offensively for Versailles Noah Grisez was 2-for-2 with two doubles, was walked, was hit by a pitch scored two runs and drove in two runs. Kyle Pothast was 2-for-3 with a walk, three stolen bases and three runs. Keaton McEldowney was 1-for-3 with a double, walked, was hit by a pitch, stole three bases, scored a run and drove in a run.

Kurtis Rutschilling was 1-for-2 with a double, a walk, a stolen base, a run and two RBIs. Zach Schlater was 1-for-2 with a RBI. Andrew Demange walked twice, stole a base and scored two runs. Noah Richard walked three times and scored a run. Will Eversole walked twice and drove in a run. Zach Griesdorn walked once and drove in a run.

Versailles improved to 10-2 overall and 4-2 in the MAC with Tuesday’s win.

By Kyle Shaner

